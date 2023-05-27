“Quick breakfast recipes”: My Style of a Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipe: Egg and Fries Paratha Roll

Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipe: Anda Paratha Roll in My Style

Introduction

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It gives us energy and prepares us for the day ahead. However, many of us struggle to find time to prepare a healthy breakfast in the morning. This is where quick and easy breakfast recipes come in handy. In this article, I will share my recipe for Anda Paratha Roll, which is a delicious and filling breakfast that can be prepared in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

To make Anda Paratha Roll, you will need the following ingredients:

2 eggs

1 paratha

1 potato

1/2 onion

1 green chili

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make Anda Paratha Roll:

Peel and dice the potato into small cubes. Finely chop the onion and green chili. Heat the oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the diced potato and cook for 3-4 minutes until it is slightly golden. Add the chopped onion and green chili to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the pan. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl and add them to the pan. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the eggs are scrambled and cooked through. Heat the paratha in a separate pan or on a tawa until it is warm and slightly crispy. Place the scrambled eggs and potato mixture on the paratha and roll it up tightly. Your Anda Paratha Roll is ready to serve! You can cut it in half and serve it with ketchup or chutney, if desired.

Conclusion

Anda Paratha Roll is a delicious and filling breakfast that can be prepared in just a few minutes. It is a perfect breakfast option for busy mornings when you want something quick and easy to eat. You can also customize this recipe by adding different vegetables or spices to suit your taste. So, next time you’re in a hurry, try making this Anda Paratha Roll and enjoy a delicious and healthy breakfast on the go.

