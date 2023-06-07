“Quick chicken yamni recipe”: Delicious Chicken Yamni Recipe: A Unique and Flavourful Twist on Chicken | Quick, Easy, and Tasty

Introducing the New and Totally Different Chicken Yamni Recipe

Are you tired of the same old chicken recipes that you keep rotating in your weekly meal plan? Well, it’s time to try something new and totally different with this delicious Chicken Yamni recipe. Not only is it easy and quick to make, but it’s also incredibly tasty and will have your taste buds dancing with flavor.

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless chicken breast cut into bite-size pieces

1 large onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add diced onions and minced garlic to the pan and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until it’s browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the Greek yogurt, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chili powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, and black pepper powder. Add the yogurt mixture to the skillet and stir until the chicken is coated in the spice mixture. Pour in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and cover the skillet. Let the chicken simmer for 10-15 minutes or until it’s cooked all the way through. Once the chicken is fully cooked, stir in the chopped parsley and cilantro. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe:

Not only is this Chicken Yamni recipe easy to make, but it’s also incredibly flavorful. The blend of spices and fresh herbs creates a savory taste that will have you going back for seconds. Plus, the addition of Greek yogurt adds a creamy texture and tangy flavor that complements the chicken perfectly.

Another great thing about this recipe is that it’s versatile. You can serve it over rice, with naan bread, or even with roasted vegetables. It’s a great way to switch up your weekly meal plan and add some variety to your diet.

Overall, this Chicken Yamni recipe is a must-try for anyone who loves chicken and wants to try something new and totally different. It’s easy, quick, and incredibly tasty. So what are you waiting for? Head to the kitchen and whip up a batch today!

