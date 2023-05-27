Quick dinner recipe with eggs.: Short on Time for Dinner Prep? Whip Up a Quick Meal with This Recipe Using Just Eggs.

Are you running out of time to prepare dinner? With this recipe you can do it in a flash: eggs are enough for a healthy and tasty dish

When you are short on time, cooking can be a challenging task. But that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on taste or health. Eggs are one of the easiest and quickest ingredients to cook with, and they are versatile enough to make a range of dishes. Here’s a recipe for a delicious and healthy egg dish that you can whip up in no time.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup grated cheese

1/4 cup chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them together with the milk, salt, and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the bell peppers and onions and sauté for 1-2 minutes until they are slightly softened. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes until the bottom is set. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the eggs and put the skillet under the broiler for 1-2 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the skillet from the broiler and let it cool for a minute or two. Slide the eggs onto a plate and serve hot.

Why eggs are a great ingredient for quick and healthy meals:

Eggs are a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy food choice. But the best part about eggs is that they are quick and easy to cook with. You can make a range of dishes using eggs, from omelets and frittatas to quiches and sandwiches. Plus, eggs are versatile enough to pair with a variety of ingredients, such as vegetables, cheese, and meats.

Tips for cooking with eggs:

Use a non-stick skillet or a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet to prevent the eggs from sticking.

Whisk the eggs well before cooking to ensure that they are evenly mixed.

Use a spatula to gently move the eggs around the skillet and prevent them from sticking or burning.

Experiment with different ingredients, such as herbs, spices, and vegetables, to create new and interesting flavor combinations.

Don’t overcook the eggs – they should be moist and fluffy, not dry and rubbery.

In conclusion:

When you are short on time, eggs are a great ingredient to have on hand. They are quick, easy, and versatile, and they can be used to make a range of healthy and tasty dishes. This recipe for a cheesy egg skillet is a perfect example of how you can use eggs to create a delicious dinner in no time. So next time you are running out of time to prepare dinner, remember that eggs are your friend.

