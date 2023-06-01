Quick pasta recipe.: “The Best Veggie Combo for a Quick and Easy Pasta Recipe Recommended by a Special Friend”

A Special Friend Recommended This Recipe

When it comes to cooking, I am always on the lookout for quick and easy recipes that taste delicious. Recently, a special friend recommended a pasta recipe that has quickly become one of my go-to meals. Not only is it simple to make, but the combination of veggies used in the recipe is the best I have ever tried.

Simple and Quick Pasta Recipe

The recipe requires just a few basic ingredients that are easy to find at any grocery store. Here is what you will need:

1 pound of pasta

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 red pepper, chopped

1 yellow pepper, chopped

1 can of diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Begin by cooking the pasta according to the package instructions. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic to the skillet and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the sliced zucchini, chopped red pepper, and chopped yellow pepper to the skillet. Sauté the vegetables until they are tender, about 10 minutes. Then add the can of diced tomatoes to the skillet and stir to combine.

Season the vegetables with salt and pepper to taste. Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and add it to the skillet with the vegetables. Toss everything together until the pasta is coated in the sauce.

This Veggies Combo is the Best

What makes this pasta recipe stand out is the combination of vegetables used. The zucchini, red pepper, and yellow pepper add a wonderful crunch and flavor to the dish. The diced tomatoes add a bit of sweetness and acidity to balance out the flavors.

I have made this recipe several times now, and each time I am amazed at how flavorful and satisfying it is. I have even added some sliced mushrooms to the skillet for an extra earthy flavor, which was a great addition.

Not only is this recipe delicious, but it is also healthy. The veggies provide a good dose of vitamins and nutrients, while the pasta provides a good source of carbohydrates for energy.

Overall, I highly recommend this simple and quick pasta recipe to anyone looking for a tasty and easy meal. It has quickly become a staple in my household, and I am sure it will in yours as well.

Pasta recipe recommendations Quick and easy vegetarian pasta recipes Favorite vegetable combinations for pasta dishes Best pasta dishes recommended by friends Simple and delicious pasta recipes for busy weeknights

News Source : Helen’s kitchen

Source Link :A special friend recommended this recipe|Simple n quick pasta recipe|this veggies combo is the best/