“Quick rice recipe for dinner”: Speedy Supper: Tasty Rice Recipe in No Time

Quick Dinner – Rice Recipe

Rice is a staple food in many cultures, and for good reason. It’s a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. But when it comes to quick and easy dinner options, rice is a go-to choice for many households. In this article, we’ll share a few rice recipes that are not only easy to make but also delicious.

Fried Rice

Fried rice is a classic dish that’s easy to make and can be customized to your liking. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

Cooked rice (1 cup)

Eggs (2)

Carrots (1/2 cup, chopped)

Peas (1/2 cup)

Soy sauce (2 tablespoons)

Vegetable oil (2 tablespoons)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped carrots and peas and sauté for a few minutes until they’re slightly softened. Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and crack the eggs into the empty space. Scramble the eggs until they’re fully cooked, then mix them in with the vegetables. Add the cooked rice to the pan and stir everything together. Drizzle soy sauce over the mixture and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. One-Pot Chicken and Rice

This recipe is perfect for busy nights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. It’s a one-pot meal, which means less cleanup afterward!

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts (2, cut into bite-sized pieces)

Rice (1 cup)

Chicken broth (2 cups)

Carrots (1/2 cup, chopped)

Onion (1/2 cup, chopped)

Garlic (2 cloves, minced)

Olive oil (2 tablespoons)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté for a few minutes until they’re fragrant. Add the chicken pieces to the pot and cook until they’re browned on all sides. Add the chopped carrots, rice, and chicken broth to the pot and stir everything together. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Simmer the mixture for about 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the chicken is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stuffed Bell Peppers

Stuffed bell peppers are a colorful and flavorful dinner option that’s easy to make. Here’s how to do it:

Ingredients:

Bell peppers (4, any color)

Cooked rice (2 cups)

Ground beef (1 pound)

Onion (1/2 cup, chopped)

Garlic (2 cloves, minced)

Tomato sauce (1 cup)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. In a large bowl, mix together the cooked rice, ground beef, chopped onion, minced garlic, and tomato sauce. Stuff each bell pepper with the mixture, packing it in tightly. Place the stuffed bell peppers in a baking dish and cover the dish with foil. Bake the peppers for 30 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the peppers are tender and the filling is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Conclusion

Rice is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. These three rice recipes are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. Try them out and see which one becomes your favorite!

