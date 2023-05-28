“Quick rice recipe for dinner”: Speedy Supper: Tasty Rice Recipe in No Time

Quick Dinner – Rice Recipe
Rice is a staple food in many cultures, and for good reason. It’s a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. But when it comes to quick and easy dinner options, rice is a go-to choice for many households. In this article, we’ll share a few rice recipes that are not only easy to make but also delicious.
- Fried Rice
Fried rice is a classic dish that’s easy to make and can be customized to your liking. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- Cooked rice (1 cup)
- Eggs (2)
- Carrots (1/2 cup, chopped)
- Peas (1/2 cup)
- Soy sauce (2 tablespoons)
- Vegetable oil (2 tablespoons)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the chopped carrots and peas and sauté for a few minutes until they’re slightly softened.
- Push the vegetables to one side of the pan and crack the eggs into the empty space.
- Scramble the eggs until they’re fully cooked, then mix them in with the vegetables.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan and stir everything together.
- Drizzle soy sauce over the mixture and stir to combine.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
One-Pot Chicken and Rice
This recipe is perfect for busy nights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. It’s a one-pot meal, which means less cleanup afterward!
Ingredients:
- Chicken breasts (2, cut into bite-sized pieces)
- Rice (1 cup)
- Chicken broth (2 cups)
- Carrots (1/2 cup, chopped)
- Onion (1/2 cup, chopped)
- Garlic (2 cloves, minced)
- Olive oil (2 tablespoons)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add the chopped onion and garlic and sauté for a few minutes until they’re fragrant.
- Add the chicken pieces to the pot and cook until they’re browned on all sides.
- Add the chopped carrots, rice, and chicken broth to the pot and stir everything together.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot.
- Simmer the mixture for about 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the chicken is tender.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Stuffed Bell Peppers
Stuffed bell peppers are a colorful and flavorful dinner option that’s easy to make. Here’s how to do it:
Ingredients:
- Bell peppers (4, any color)
- Cooked rice (2 cups)
- Ground beef (1 pound)
- Onion (1/2 cup, chopped)
- Garlic (2 cloves, minced)
- Tomato sauce (1 cup)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F.
- Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes.
- In a large bowl, mix together the cooked rice, ground beef, chopped onion, minced garlic, and tomato sauce.
- Stuff each bell pepper with the mixture, packing it in tightly.
- Place the stuffed bell peppers in a baking dish and cover the dish with foil.
- Bake the peppers for 30 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the peppers are tender and the filling is cooked through.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Conclusion
Rice is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. These three rice recipes are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen. Try them out and see which one becomes your favorite!
