“Quick weave on short natural hair”: A Tutorial on Quick Weave for Short Natural Hair: Subscribe for Entertainment and Hair Tips

Quick Weave on Short Natural Hair: A Tutorial for a Fun and Stylish Look

If you have short natural hair and you want to switch things up without damaging your tresses, then quick weave is a great option. Quick weave on short natural hair is a protective hairstyle that involves gluing hair extensions to a cap or your natural hair. The result is a fun and stylish look that can last for a few weeks if you take care of it properly. In this tutorial, we will show you how to do a quick weave on short natural hair step by step.

Materials You Will Need:

Hair extensions of your choice

Weaving cap or mesh net

Hair glue or bonding glue

Scissors

Comb or brush

Bobby pins

Hair dryer (optional)

Step 1: Prepare Your Hair

Before starting the quick weave process, you need to prepare your hair. Wash and condition your hair well to make it clean and ready for the weave. Detangle your hair using a comb or brush. If your hair is too short to braid, you can create small cornrows along the sides and back of your head. This will give you a base to attach the weaving cap or mesh net.

Step 2: Apply Weaving Cap or Mesh Net

Once your hair is prepared, apply the weaving cap or mesh net over your head. Make sure it fits snugly, and all your hair is tucked under it. Use bobby pins to secure the cap or net to your hair.

Step 3: Cut and Glue Hair Extensions

Cut the hair extensions to the desired length. Depending on the style you want, you can go for short or long extensions. Apply the glue or bonding glue to the weft of the hair extensions. Place the glued weft on the weaving cap or mesh net, starting from the back of your head. Press the glued weft firmly onto the cap or net to ensure it sticks well.

Step 4: Continue Gluing Hair Extensions

Continue gluing the hair extensions to the weaving cap or mesh net, working your way towards the front of your head. Make sure the wefts are close together but not overlapping. Leave a small amount of space between each weft to ensure the weave looks natural.

Step 5: Cut and Blend Hair Extensions

Once you have glued all the hair extensions, it’s time to cut and blend them. Use scissors to trim the extensions to the desired length and style. Blend the extensions with your natural hair, using a comb or brush. You can also use a hair dryer to help blend the extensions with your natural hair.

Step 6: Style Your Quick Weave

Now that your quick weave is complete, it’s time to style it. You can opt for a sleek or curly look, depending on your mood and the occasion. Use a flat iron for a sleek look or a curling iron for a curly look. Add some hairspray or oil to keep your hairstyle looking fresh.

Conclusion

Quick weave on short natural hair is a great way to switch up your style without damaging your hair. With the right materials and techniques, you can achieve a fun and stylish look that will last for weeks. Follow the step-by-step tutorial above to do your quick weave at home. Don’t forget to take care of your quick weave by washing and conditioning it regularly. With the right care, your quick weave will keep looking great for longer.

Source Link :Quick Weave on Short Natural Hair

