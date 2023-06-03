“Quicker cancer diagnosis”: UK’s Multi-Cancer Blood Test Holds Potential for Faster Diagnosis

NHS trial of new blood test shows promise in identifying over 50 types of cancer

Introduction

A new blood test, the Galleri test, has shown promise in identifying over 50 types of cancer in patients who had visited their general practitioner (GP) with suspected symptoms in England or Wales. The test correctly identified two out of every three cancers and the original site of cancer in 85% of those cases. This is the first large-scale evaluation of a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in individuals who presented to their GP for diagnostic follow-up for suspected cancer.

The SIMPLIFY Study

The SIMPLIFY study enrolled 6,238 patients, aged 18 and older, who were referred for urgent imaging, endoscopy or other diagnostic modalities to investigate symptoms suspicious for possible gynaecological, lung, lower GI or upper GI cancer, or who had presented with non-specific symptoms. The study was sponsored by the University of Oxford, which was responsible for data collection, analysis and interpretation. The study was funded by US healthcare company GRAIL, which has developed the Galleri blood test, with support from NHS England, NHS Wales, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre.

The Galleri Test

Participants provided a blood sample, from which DNA was isolated and tested. The Galleri test is a methylation-based MCED blood test that can identify over 50 types of cancer. The test is a new tool that can both expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations. Most patients diagnosed with cancer in England and Wales first see a primary care physician for the investigation of symptoms suggestive of cancer. The Galleri test could help confirm that symptomatic patients should be evaluated for cancer before pursuing other diagnoses.

Promising Results

The high overall specificity, positive predictive value, and accuracy of the cancer signal detected and cancer signal origin prediction that was reported across cancer types in the SYMPLIFY study indicate that a positive MCED test could be used to confirm that symptomatic patients should be evaluated for cancer before pursuing other diagnoses. The most commonly reported symptoms leading to referral were unexpected weight loss, change in bowel habit, post-menopausal bleeding, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, pain, difficulty swallowing and anaemia.

Next Steps

The findings of the SYMPLIFY study will be presented at the American Society of Oncology conference in Chicago this week. These exciting results will inform the development of an optimised classifier for use in symptomatic patients with a suspicion of cancer. Identification of cancer at an earlier stage is vital, and the Galleri test could help catch more cancers early and save thousands of lives. The Galleri test is a promising step towards identifying cancer as quickly as possible.

Conclusion

The Galleri test has shown great promise in identifying over 50 types of cancer in patients who had visited their general practitioner (GP) with suspected symptoms in England or Wales. The test correctly identified two out of every three cancers, and the original site of cancer in 85% of those cases. The Galleri test is a new tool that can both expedite cancer diagnosis and potentially avoid invasive and costly investigations. Identification of cancer at an earlier stage is vital, and the Galleri test could help catch more cancers early and save thousands of lives.

