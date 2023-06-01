Quilcene School Superintendent Frank Redmon Resigns to Support Wife’s Doctorate Pursuit at Penn State University

Frank Redmon : Quilcene School Superintendent Frank Redmon resigns to support wife’s pursuit of doctorate at Penn State University

After five years with the district, Quilcene School Superintendent Frank Redmon has resigned. He notified the school board at an April 26 special meeting that his last day would be June 30. Redmon replaced Wally Lis as superintendent and was previously the principal of Tulalip Heritage High School in the Marysville School District in Snohomish County. Redmon’s primary reason for resigning is to support his wife, Sharon, as she begins pursuing a doctorate at Penn State University in Centre County, Pa. Redmon did apply for the superintendent position with the Burlington-Edison School District in Skagit County, where he was a finalist in March. The Quilcene board will review applications for an interim superintendent at a special meeting on Friday and will begin the search for a permanent superintendent in the fall.

Read Full story : Quilcene schools superintendent resigns | Peninsula Daily News /

News Source : Peninsula Daily News

Quilcene schools superintendent resignation Peninsula Daily News education news School district leadership changes Impact of superintendent resignation on Quilcene schools Education policy updates in Quilcene district