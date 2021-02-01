Quincy Schaffer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Lower Sioux Police Department says a body found Sunday morning is a missing 21 year old man they’ve been looking for. Authorities say a community search party found the body around 11:15 Sunday morning in a lightly wooded area. The Lower Sioux Police Department has been asking for help in locating 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer since Tuesday. The BCA got involved in the case on Friday.

Source: BCA: Body found on Lower Sioux Reservation is missing 21-year-old

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Jacob Wetterling Resource Center

Missing young adult Quincy Schaffer. We are looking to confirm information regarding Quincy. We want to thank all of you who continue to share information about missing persons. We were alerted to this story by a community member and were also alerted by a community member that he was recovered. As we work to confirm case information with law enforcement and family members we want to thank you again for helping us to bring information to all on our page.

