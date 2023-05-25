“Quincy shootings” today : Gunshots heard at the intersection of 11th and Jefferson, and 7th and Jefferson in Quincy

Gunfire Erupted at 11th & Jefferson and 7th & Jefferson in Quincy today 2023.

Police in Quincy, Illinois responded to reports of shots fired at two different street corners. One victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital. Officers are questioning neighbors and investigating physical evidence and video surveillance. It is unclear if the incident is connected to a police presence at LaGondola.

News Source : https://www.wgem.com

Quincy shooting incidents Shots fired in Quincy Jefferson Street shooting Crime in Quincy MA Police investigation Quincy shooting