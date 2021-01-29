Quintez Downey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Quintez Downey has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Quintez Downey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Quintez Downey, who passed away Wednesday in Nova Scotia. Quintez was a member of the Chargers 2018-19 men’s basketball team. pic.twitter.com/i0ncXWz1XK — Crandall Chargers (@CUChargers) January 28, 2021

