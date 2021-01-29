Quintez Downey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Quintez Downey has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Quintez Downey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Quintez Downey, who passed away Wednesday in Nova Scotia. Quintez was a member of the Chargers 2018-19 men’s basketball team. pic.twitter.com/i0ncXWz1XK
— Crandall Chargers (@CUChargers) January 28, 2021
Crandall Chargers @CUChargers We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Quintez Downey, who passed away Wednesday in Nova Scotia. Quintez was a member of the Chargers 2018-19 men’s basketball team.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.