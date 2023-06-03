“quit smoking app”: 10 Effective Methods an App Can Use to Assist You in Quitting Smoking

10 Ways Apps Can Help You Quit Smoking

While everybody’s experience can be different when it comes to walking away from cigarettes, there are a few common events. One of those is that many people need some support to get to the finish line. Of course, there are groups that can help you with that but a little extra assistance could be just a download away.

1. They Offer A Supportive Community

When you’re ready to stop smoking, it’s important to have people to talk to who are either dealing with the same thing or have gone through it before. Many quitting apps offer a community board or chat feature where you can contact other people. Depending on the app, these people may also be medical professionals.

2. They Track Milestones

You might have been encouraged to take your quitting journey one day at a time. While this is great advice, it doesn’t give you the opportunity to see how far you’ve come. Apps can show you the milestones you’ve accomplished since you quit smoking. Seeing that can be a nice motivator to keep going.

3. They Give Helpful Facts

There’s nothing like shocking statistics and fun facts to motivate you on your journey. Some apps will tell you how much money you’ve saved, the years you’ve added to your life, and other positive impacts on your health since you’ve quit. Better yet, if you include a personal purchase goal in the app, it can tell you how much closer you are to getting there.

4. There’s Daily Motivation

Depending on the app, you might get daily motivational messages or a small challenge that you can choose to accomplish. They’re both designed to keep you in the mindset of staying on track.

5. They Describe Health Changes

There are many health benefits to leaving cigarettes behind. For example, you’ll have better lung capacity, your risk of heart disease will decrease, and you’ll experience better circulation. Some apps will show your daily health progress as motivation. You can see how quickly you’re approaching having a healthy pulse rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and other important markers.

6. They Give Craving Advice

Cravings are unavoidable when you’re not smoking anymore. Apart from giving you access to a helpful community, many apps also offer advice for dealing with cravings. Typically, there’s also an option to record what triggers a craving so the app can give you options for dealing with them in the future.

7. They Can Be Personalized

Generic advice doesn’t always work and that’s why many apps give you options for personalization. That means you’ll get advice that’s attached to your particular journey. You can even set the pace at which you’d like to quit to be more successful.

8. They Track Your Goals

Another good thing about these apps is that you don’t have to rely on their built-in incentives. You can enter small goals or rewards for yourself that will help you stay motivated. These could be anything from treating yourself to a coffee to buying a new outfit.

9. They Help You Find Alternatives

When you’re trying to quit smoking, it can be helpful to have alternatives. Some apps will give you suggestions for things to do instead of smoking. These could be anything from taking a walk to practicing breathing techniques. Having these options can help you stay focused on your goal.

10. They Provide Resources

One of the biggest challenges when quitting smoking is dealing with the withdrawal symptoms. Apps can provide you with resources to help you manage these symptoms. For example, some apps will give you access to meditation techniques or breathing exercises that can help you relax.

Overall, quitting smoking can be a difficult journey but with the help of these apps, it can be a little easier. They offer a variety of features that can help you stay motivated, track your progress, and find alternatives to smoking. If you’re ready to quit smoking, consider downloading one of these apps to help you on your journey.

