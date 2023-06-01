R.I.P: Death of Serious, the Coral from Descendants, who passed away peacefully in his sleep

Serious: Coruls from Descendants has Died

Rest in Peace

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Coruls, a beloved character from the popular Disney franchise, Descendants. Coruls, who was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, passed away in his sleep at the age of 24. His death has left fans all over the world mourning and in disbelief.

A Fan Favorite

Coruls, played by actor Cameron Boyce, was a fan favorite in the Descendants series. He was a member of the villain kids, who were the children of famous Disney villains. Coruls was the son of Cruella De Vil and was known for his love of fashion and his ability to create amazing outfits out of anything he could get his hands on. He was also known for his kind heart and his willingness to help others, even if it meant going against his mother’s wishes.

A Tragic Loss

Coruls’ death has come as a shock to fans of the Descendants series. He was a young and talented actor who had a bright future ahead of him. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, including his co-stars and fans.

In a statement released by Disney, they expressed their sadness at the loss of Cameron Boyce and their condolences to his family and friends. They also praised Boyce for his talent and his kindness, saying that he was a true Disney legend.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although Coruls may be gone, his legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and the people who knew him best. He was a talented actor who brought joy to millions of people through his performances in the Descendants series and other projects. He was also a kind and compassionate person who cared deeply about making the world a better place.

In the wake of his passing, many fans have taken to social media to express their grief and share their memories of Cameron Boyce. They have created tributes and shared stories about how he touched their lives. It is clear that Coruls will be greatly missed, but his spirit will live on through the love and support of his fans.

A Final Goodbye

Rest in peace, Cameron Boyce. You will be missed by so many, but your legacy will live on forever. Thank you for bringing joy and happiness to our lives through your talent and kindness. We will never forget you.

