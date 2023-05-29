r recruits. “Miami football recruiting”: Miami Football Tops the List of 3-Star Recruits

Miami Football Program Leads for Three-Star Edge Rusher Wyatt Gilmore

On Sunday, three-star edge rusher Wyatt Gilmore tweeted his top five programs, and the Miami football program leads the way. Gilmore included Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Oregon as the other four programs he is considering. On3 predicts Miami has a 35.6 percent chance of securing a commitment from Gilmore, while Minnesota follows closely behind with a 23.6 percent chance.

Interestingly, On3’s projections include several programs that did not make Gilmore’s top five, such as Wisconsin, which is listed as third with a 7.2 percent chance of Gilmore committing. Iowa, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Oregon are all tied at 6.0 percent, but these numbers could change since Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin are not in Gilmore’s top five.

According to the On3 composite industry rankings, Gilmore is the 633rd prospect, 41st edge rusher, and fourth recruit in Minnesota’s 2024 class. Meanwhile, the 247 Sports composite rankings have Gilmore as the 511th prospect, 36th edge rusher, and second-best recruit in Minnesota for 2024. Although Gilmore is a three-star in the 247 Composite rankings, he is a four-star in their own rankings.

Gilmore has already taken unofficial visits to all the programs in his top five but has an official visit with the Miami football program scheduled for this upcoming weekend. Miami is the only program that Gilmore currently has an official visit scheduled to. He is attracted to Miami for the chance to play for defensive line coach Jason Taylor, while he likes the strength and conditioning program at Kansas State. The defensive minds of the coaching staff at Oregon are what attracted the Ducks for Gilmore.

Miami already has nine 2024 commits, with three-star prospect Daylen Russell being the first DL in the Hurricanes’ 2024 class. Miami is trending for several other DL in the 2024 class, including five-star Chicago St. Ignatius DL Justin Scott, who is projected to commit to Miami. Four of the nine 2024 Miami commits are on defense, and head coach Mario Cristobal has stated that the line of scrimmage will always be a priority.

With 37 official visits scheduled in June, the Hurricanes should have a strong month and a run of commits in June through early July. The Miami football program is looking to build on its success and continue to recruit top talent like Wyatt Gilmore to strengthen their team.

Miami Hurricanes football College football recruiting ACC football rankings Miami Hurricanes recruiting class NCAA football standings

News Source : Canes Warning

Source Link :Miami football leads top 5 for 3-sta/