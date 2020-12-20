Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld Death -Dead – Obituary :Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld has Died .

December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

We mourn the loss of Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld who passed last week at age 97, a visionary who built the Jewish community in Queens, a leader in US Jewry and a leader in American Society. Listen to his wisdom at the 1984 GOP Convention

