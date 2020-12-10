Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz Death -Dead – Obituary : Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has Died .
Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has passed away. He served as the head of the beit din (religious court) for both the Beth Din of America & the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc), as well as the head of the national beit din of the Rabbinical Council of America.https://t.co/J8DkwyzcbH
— Shmarya Rosenberg (@Shmarya) December 10, 2020
Shmarya Rosenberg @Shmarya Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has passed away. He served as the head of the beit din (religious court) for both the Beth Din of America & the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc), as well as the head of the national beit din of the Rabbinical Council of America.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.