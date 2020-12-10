Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz Death -Dead – Obituary : Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Shmarya Rosenberg @Shmarya Rabbi Gedalia Dov Schwartz has passed away. He served as the head of the beit din (religious court) for both the Beth Din of America & the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc), as well as the head of the national beit din of the Rabbinical Council of America.

