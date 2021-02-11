Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger has Died.

Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Brandon M. Scott @MayorBMScott I want to express my heartfelt condolences in the passing of Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger yesterday. Rabbi Neuberger’s leadership was profound and influential. May his memory and impact be a blessing to the entire Jewish community.

