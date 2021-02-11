Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
I want to express my heartfelt condolences in the passing of Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger yesterday. Rabbi Neuberger’s leadership was profound and influential. May his memory and impact be a blessing to the entire Jewish community.
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 11, 2021
Brandon M. Scott @MayorBMScott I want to express my heartfelt condolences in the passing of Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger yesterday. Rabbi Neuberger’s leadership was profound and influential. May his memory and impact be a blessing to the entire Jewish community.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.