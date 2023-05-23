rabies infection Sarawak: Sarawak records nine fatalities from rabies infection in current year

Rabies outbreak in Sarawak: Nine deaths recorded

As of May this year, there have been nine deaths recorded from 11 cases of rabies infection in humans in Sarawak, according to Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi, the Sarawak Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister. The state has recorded a total of 59 deaths due to delayed or no treatment since the rabies outbreak was declared on July 1, 2017. Rundi emphasised that it is crucial to elevate awareness on rabies prevention, vaccination and control measures, as well as finding effective strategies and solutions to eradicate rabies in Sarawak.

Positive rabies samples from dogs

The minister also revealed that a total of 42 positive rabies samples from dogs have been recorded out of 181 samples collected in the state so far this year. There were 17 dogs which tested positive for rabies in Padawan, Kuching (10), Samarahan (four), Tebedu (four), Bau (two) and one each in Lundu, Sibu, Selangau, Bintulu and Lawas. All positive cases this year are within the previously declared rabies-infected areas. Since 2017, a total of 72 areas in Sarawak have been declared as rabies-infected areas.

Anti-rabies vaccination efforts

Dr Rundi said a total of 232,198 anti-rabies vaccinations had been administered as of May 8 this year, with more vaccination programmes planned for the rest of this year. However, the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department still receives an average of 250 animal bite notifications every month. In addition, the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (Ibet) had vaccinated more than 17,000 dogs in 978 villages since it was set up last September. Part of the action plan is also to maintain collaboration and communication with neighbouring Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia, as well as to monitor border control and migration of animals.

Challenges remain

The efforts to combat the rabies outbreak in Sarawak have been ongoing, but challenges remain. The high number of animal bite notifications received every month is a reminder of the need to continue educating the public on rabies prevention and control measures while increasing vaccination efforts. Collaboration with neighbouring countries is also important, as border control and migration of animals can affect the spread of rabies. The fight against rabies in Sarawak continues, and all stakeholders must remain vigilant and work together to eradicate this deadly disease.

News Source : SHARON LING

Source Link :Nine deaths from rabies infection in Sarawak so far this year/