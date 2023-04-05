Racer Craig Breedlove Dies at 86

At the age of 86, Craig Breedlove, the pioneer who became the first person to drive at the speeds of 500 and 600 mph, has passed away.

Remembering the Speed King of Bonneville: Craig Breedlove

Craig Breedlove made history in the early 1960s by becoming one of the most famous land speed racers at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. He was known for his record-setting runs in jet-powered cars using surplus fighter jet engines. He held records at over 400, 500, and 600 mph – an amazing feat that can only be described as freewheeling and extraordinary.

Breedlove was born in Southern California and started his racing career as a hot rodder and lakes racer. At age 13 he bought his first car, a deuce coupe, and by the time he was legally allowed to drive he had a 1934 car that he drove to 154 mph on alcohol on the dry lakes. He eventually went on to work at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica as a technician in structural engineering. It was from this background that his future in land speed racing was born.

In 1959, Breedlove bought a surplus J-47 jet engine and began building what he would call Spirit of America. With Spirit, he clocked 407 mph at Bonneville to set a new record for land speed racing. From then on, the record bounced back and forth between Breedlove, Walt Arfons (driven by Tom Green), and Art Arfons (who drove himself). Green hit 413 mph at Bonneville in February 1964, Art Arfons went 434 mph in May, Breedlove went 468, then 500, and finally 526 mph. However, it was on his last run that Breedlove lost both parachutes and all brakes on the car. He scissored telephone poles along the salt, hit a bump and flew through the air, landing nose-first in a salt pond and swimming for his life.

Despite the danger, the glory of those early years at the salt flats cannot be denied. Breedlove, along with Art and Walt Arfons, set and broke records that will remain unmatched in the history of motorsports. While others have since gone on to break the sound barrier on land, none will ever match the incredible feats of the Southern California hot rodder who assembled a team of engineers and street racers to bolt rocket engines onto wheels.

Breedlove continued to race with new cars over the years, including a Shell-sponsored rig that took him to almost 700 mph. But to fans and fellow racers, he will always be remembered as the speed king of Bonneville, a true American hero whose records and pioneering spirit will never be forgotten.

Sources:

– Bluebird Electric: Craig Breedlove.

– The Enthusiast Network: Craig Breedlove.

– Ultimate Speed: The Fast Life and Extreme Cars of Racing Legend Craig Breedlove by Joseph Halcott.