Rachel Mcfarland Death -Obituary – Dead : Rachel Faye Mcfarland has Died .

Rachel Faye Mcfarland Death -Obituary – Dead : Rachel Faye Mcfarland has Died .

Rachel Faye Mcfarland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Meadow Haven Horse Rescue November 24 at 10:49 AM · Our deepest sympathy from all of us here at Meadow Haven Horse Rescue. We deeply appreciate that it is mention in lieu of flowers that donations be made to our rescue. Enjoy heaven, Rachel, and kiss and hug all the beautiful horses that have crossed The Rainbow Bridge.

Tributes

Kelly Purifoy Denton Holland wrote

Thank you so much for posting this for us. She left us way to soon. 🙁 So many hearts are hurting at this moment. She was an “Angel” to so many.

Melissa Bock wrote

My heart is broken with the news of Rachel’s passing. Please send prayers and good vibes to Myron Alex McFarland and their family during this difficult time. If you take a moment to read who Rachel was on earth, you know she was a servant of God in ministering to children of all ages in need. She dedicated her life to keeping kids safe and she did it with compassion and grace. This world lost a powerful earthly angel, but I know she will continue to serve from the heavens. RIP Rachel. You were a Warrior to the end. #cancersucks #forever36 #heavenlyangel