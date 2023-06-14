Rachel Richardson Reported Missing from Las Vegas, Nevada on June 8 and Added to NCMEC on June 12, 2023

Update on Missing Person: Rachel Richardson

On June 8, 23, Rachel Richardson disappeared from Las Vegas, Nevada. As of June 12, 23, she has been officially added to the NCMEC database (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) and is still considered missing.

Help us spread the word and bring Rachel home safe. Any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to the authorities immediately.

#RachelRichardson

