racial categories interpretation: Perspective: Understanding the Historical Significance of Crude Racial Categories in Interpreting Human Biological Variation

At the age of 19, Tina Lasisi discovered a scientific question that would consume her for over a decade. While attending a lecture at the University of Cambridge, she learned about the correlation between skin color and proximity to the equator. As a biracial individual, this information sparked her curiosity about the biological basis of hair types. Over the years, Lasisi has collected over 200 samples of human hair and developed methods to measure the curvature and shape of each fiber. She also studies the genetics of hair, exploring the genes that affect hair type and the reasons for its variation. However, the study of physical traits such as hair has a dark history of being used to enforce racist hierarchies. While some scientists emphasize that race is a social construct, Lasisi and others argue that this view falls short in understanding the biological variation among humans. Genetic data has opened up new avenues for studying these differences, but the interpretation of this data can be influenced by the researcher’s biases and assumptions. Human history is a story of migration, and these movements are recorded in our DNA. Natural selection, random chance, and disasters have all shaped our genetic makeup. Ultimately, race is a crude and fraught way of describing biological variation among humans, and the cultural meanings we attach to this variation create different racial categories.

