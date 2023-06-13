Racine, Wisconsin Mourns the Loss of Dusan Bozic: Obituary in Moderation

HTML Header:

Remembering Dusan Bozic of Racine, Wisconsin

Dusan Bozic, a resident of Racine, Wisconsin, has passed away. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dusan was born and raised in Racine and spent his entire life there. He was known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was loved by many for his selflessness.

Dusan was passionate about many things in life, but his greatest love was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put his loved ones first. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and devotion to his family.

Dusan was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch and play basketball. He was a talented player and enjoyed teaching the game to others. He was known for his competitive spirit and his love of the game.

Dusan’s passing is a great loss to his family and friends, as well as the community of Racine. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

