Racing Driver Ricky Gillespie Death – Dead : Ricky Gillespie Obituary
Racing Driver Ricky Gillespie has died, according to a statement posted online on October 7. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Our local racing community in Virginia woke up to sad news this morning. Driver Ricky Gillespie passed away unexpectedly this morning. A very well known racer gone way too soon. I never knew him personally but you couldn’t miss that #18 car on the track. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, Franklin County Speedway and everyone who got the chance to know him.Another reminder to never take your loved ones for granted. You never know when the last time you see someone will be.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Today we mourn the loss of one of our own, Ricky Gillespie. Ricky was a vibrant personality and always had a good time keeping everyone around him laughing. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gillespie family and the extended racing family.
As some of you may have heard, tragedy has struck our class as we have lost another member of our 2009 group,Ricky Gillespie
I’ll post information for the class as it becomes available.
@jayhavens wrote
We lost a member of the racing family this morning… Ricky Gillespie, you will be missed buddy!
Wes Ferrell wrote
Just wanna send some prayers out to the family of Ricky Gillespie. A young guy gone to soon.
