Sonny Leonard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sonny Leonard of Racing Engines has Died .

Sonny Leonard of Racing Engines has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

We lost one of the legends in the racing community. RIP Sonny Leonard Posted by Induction Solutions on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Sonny’s World Class Racing Engines 3h · Today we are saddened at the loss of Sonny. Please keep his family, friends and employees in your prayers. He will truly be missed. We will update with arrangements as we get them.

Alex Picon

This boat had a couple of his engines and it was the fastest D class boat those years hands down!🏁🏁. Federico Castro

Ray Jermyn Sr.

Sonny Leonard has passed away today. I visited his shop around 2007. Really Nice Guy. RIP Sonny.

Frankenstein Engine Dynamics LLC

Weslee Sewell

Man, prayers for the family. Badass engine builder. Wonder what happened?

John Lee

Wow. So sad. Just saw him not long ago at the station restaurant and he looked good.

Today we lost a pioneer, a legend, and someone who really was great human being. RIP Sonny Leonard.

Jeff Werth

I got to hang out with Sonny for 4 hours at Dulles Airport due to flight delays. What a great engine builder. RIP Sonny.

Archie Bagby

My Condolences the family may God bless you ALL



Jeff Bowling

may God be a comfort to his family in this time of need and send his holy spirit to comfort them this we ask in Jesus precious name amen

Larry Turner

May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to his entire family.