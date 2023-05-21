Racing event fatalities.: 10 people killed in shooting at Mexico racing event

At least 10 people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a racing event in the San Vicente area of Ensenada city in Baja California. The incident occurred during a yearly two-day racing event called Cachanillazo, which was sold-out and hosted in the small town of San Vicente. The exact identities of the victims or suspects are unknown at this time. Speculation that San Diego restaurant owner Jorge Cueva was one of the victims was denied by Cueva himself, who announced he was safe on social media.

News Source : Malik Earnest

