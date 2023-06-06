“Rackspace Webmail login”: A Guide to Accessing Your Rackspace Webmail Account: Step-by-Step Login Process

Rackspace: Revolutionizing Cloud Computing with End-to-End Customer Management

Rackspace, an American cloud computing company, started its business in 1998 to help companies get the most out of their public cloud deployments. At the time it launched, there were plenty of IT hosting companies offering single-tenant server access to the internet, but what they lacked was that they didn’t offer a comprehensive client management service. But it was rackspace.com that included the notion of end-to-end customer management. With the same goal, they created a niche for themselves despite the fact that there were leading telecommunication companies in the market.

www.rackspace.com tops the list when it comes to ‘managed cloud’, offering specialized and automated cloud technologies services to private and public sector players.

Email Hosting Service

In the year 2007, they even introduced an email hosting service that included more than 100,000 companies. Since then, Rackspace’s webmail service has helped most small businesses in the US get the best email hosting and productivity services.

Notable Features of Rackspace Email

25 GB mailbox

Supports POP3, IMAP, SMTP

Email attachment limit: 5 MB

Protection against spam, viruses and phishing

Shared calendar

Attach files from Dropbox

Tasks and notes

Email “retrieve”

Directory of companies (GAL)

Advanced message filtering

Instant Messaging (Chat)

Out of office auto reply

SMS password reset

Multiple identities and signatures

Technical support is also available 24 hours a day.

If you have created an account at app.rackspace.com, you can easily take advantage of all the benefits just by logging into your account and if you need help with that, here you will get all the information you need for a successful ‘apps.rackspace mail login electronic’.

Simple Steps to Login to Rackspace Webmail

Rackspace Email allows you to check and manage your email online through the webmail interface. In this way, you will get direct access to your email and you will not need any additional software. With the webmail portal, you can enjoy many features such as sending and receiving emails, signatures, email forwarding, etc. Messages you send or receive via webmail remain on your portal until the next time you log in.

To log in to your Rackspace webmail account, you will need to follow these simple steps:

Go to the link https://apps.rackspace.com/ to go to the ‘Rackspace Webmail Login Email Apps’ website. Once you are on the Rackspace webmail login page, enter the following information there: In the Email Address field, enter the Rackspace email account ID

In the Password field, enter the password for the Rackspace email account.

Finally, click ‘Login’

This is how you can simply log in to your apps.rackspace account. Before you will be directed to the home page of your Rackspace email account, you will need to select the following two options:

‘Remember this information’ – Select this check box if you want the server to remember your Rackspace account login information and automatically fill it in each time you log into your Rackspace email account.

‘Use SSL’ – To encrypt your data when you log in, you need to click this checkbox and enable ‘Secure Sockets Layer’.

Rackspace Email Plus

Rackspace Email Plus is a premium service offered by the same brand and if you want to use the premium service you can go to this link https://apps.rackspace.com/rackspace-email-plus and upgrade. With Rackspace Email Plus, you get Mobile Sync to keep all your data like email, calendars, and contacts in sync with Rackspace Webmail on your iOS, Android, or Windows device.

Rackspace Email Login Issues

Although the Rackspace login process is easy through the mobile app, as well as through their apps.rackspace website, there may be several instances where you may have difficulty logging into your Rackspace email account. rackspace. For example, you have forgotten your password or your email account has been hacked. If that’s the case, you can simply try resetting your Rackspace email account password via mobile or web, and then try logging in again. Also, if you have set up your Rackspace email account in a third-party email client, you must use the correct email settings; otherwise, you will have login problems.

Email Settings for Third-Party Clients

To use your Rackspace account on a third-party email client or desktop computer, you’ll need the following incoming and outgoing mail server settings:

Incoming mail server name (IMAP): secure.emailsrvr.com

Outgoing mail server name (SMTP): secure.emailsrvr.com

Incoming mail secure port of entry (IMAP): 993

Outgoing mail (SMTP) secure exit port: 465

This server requires a secure connection: SSL

