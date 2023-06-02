Rackspace Webmail Login Process: A Comprehensive Guide to Logging into Your Rackspace Webmail Account in Simple Steps

Rackspace: The Leading Provider of Managed Cloud Services

Rackspace is an American cloud computing company that was founded in 1998 with the aim of helping companies maximize the benefits of their public cloud deployments. At the time, there were several IT hosting companies that offered single-tenant server access to the internet, but none of them offered a comprehensive client management service. Rackspace changed the game by introducing the concept of end-to-end customer management, which helped the company create a niche for itself in the market despite the presence of leading telecommunication companies.

Today, rackspace.com is the go-to provider of managed cloud services, offering specialized and automated cloud technology services to private and public sector players. In 2007, Rackspace introduced an email hosting service that has since helped more than 100,000 companies in the US get the best email hosting and productivity services. Here are some notable features of Rackspace Email:

25 GB mailbox

Supports POP3, IMAP, SMTP

Email attachment limit: 5 MB

Protection against spam, viruses and phishing

Shared calendar

Attach files from Dropbox

Tasks and notes

Email “retrieve”

Directory of companies (GAL)

Advanced message filtering

Instant Messaging (Chat)

Out of office auto reply

SMS password reset

Multiple identities and signatures

24/7 technical support

If you have created an account at app.rackspace.com, you can easily take advantage of all the benefits just by logging into your account. Here are the simple steps to login to Rackspace Webmail:

Go to https://apps.rackspace.com/. Enter your Rackspace email account ID in the Email Address field. Enter your password for the Rackspace email account in the Password field. Click ‘Login’.

Before you will be directed to the home page of your Rackspace email account, you will need to select the ‘Remember this information’ and ‘Use SSL’ options.

Rackspace Email Plus is a premium service offered by the same brand, and you can upgrade by visiting https://apps.rackspace.com/rackspace-email-plus. With Rackspace Email Plus, you get Mobile Sync to keep all your data like email, calendars, and contacts in sync with Rackspace Webmail on your iOS, Android, or Windows device.

Rackspace Email Login Issues

Although the Rackspace login process is easy through the mobile app as well as through their apps.rackspace website, there may be several instances where you may have difficulty logging into your Rackspace email account. For example, you may have forgotten your password or your email account may have been hacked. If that’s the case, you can simply try resetting your Rackspace email account password via mobile or web, and then try logging in again.

If you set up your Rackspace email account in a third-party email client, you must use the correct email settings; otherwise, you will have login problems. To use your Rackspace account on a third-party email client or desktop computer, you’ll need the following incoming and outgoing mail server settings:

Incoming mail server name (IMAP): secure.emailsrvr.com

Outgoing mail server name (SMTP): secure.emailsrvr.com

Incoming mail (IMAP) secure port of entry: 993

Outgoing mail (SMTP) secure exit port: 465

This server requires a secure connection: SSL

