Radio Co-host Gareth Richards dies post car crash

Gareth Richards, the co-host of Frank Skinner’s radio show, has passed away just days after being involved in a terrible car accident.

Frank Skinner’s co-host on Absolute Radio, comedian Gareth Richards, has passed away at the age of 41. The news came nearly two weeks after Richards was involved in a serious car accident, which left him with serious brain injuries. Richards had been co-hosting with comedian Frank Skinner on Absolute Radio. Skinner broke down in tears on air a week earlier, informing his listeners that Richards was in a coma and fighting for his life. Richards’ wife, Laura, confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying he passed away on Good Friday at 6:30 pm. The accident took place on 27th March at 11:30 pm.

The news has come as a shock to the comedy community, who have taken to social media to pay tribute to Richards. Richards had a successful career in comedy, with an Edinburgh Fringe Festival award under his belt, and had performed on shows such as Russell Howard’s Good News, BBC 2’s The Rhod Gilbert Show, and Radio Four’s The Now Show.

The accident that led to Richards’ passing has sparked discussions on road safety and the need for caution when driving. It serves as a reminder of the importance of being alert and responsible on the road, not only for one’s safety but for the safety of others.

The passing of Gareth Richards is a great loss to the world of comedy, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be remembered for his wit, humour, and impeccable comedic timing.