Radio icon Doug Mulray dies at 71 #RepcoSC

Radio personality and car enthusiast, Doug Mulray, passed away on March 30, 2023, leaving behind a rich legacy in the world of motorsports. He was 71 years old at the time of his death.

Mulray had a long and successful career in Australian radio, starting in the 1970s and lasting until the early 2000s. He was known for his quick wit and irreverent humor on shows like 2Day FM’s “The Doug Mulray Show” and Triple M’s “The Doug Mulray Breakfast Show”. Mulray’s sense of humor and his ability to connect with his audience made him a beloved figure in the Australian radio landscape.

Mulray was also a passionate motorsport enthusiast, and his love for cars was evident throughout his career. He hosted the television series “Mulray’s Motors” in the late 1980s, which focused on the latest trends in car design and technology. He was also a regular participant in motorsport events, including the Bathurst 1000 and the Australian Grand Prix.

Mulray’s love for cars extended beyond the world of motorsports as well. He was an avid collector of vintage cars and attended numerous car shows and racing events throughout his life. Mulray was also a philanthropist, using his passion for cars to raise funds for charities such as the Australian Cancer Research Foundation and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

In addition to his work in radio and motorsports, Mulray was also a talented musician. He played guitar and sang in several bands, including the Doug Mulray Band and the Australian Rock Show.

Mulray’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues, and friends in the worlds of radio and motorsports. His contributions to both industries will be remembered for years to come, and his unwavering passion for cars and motorsports will continue to inspire future generations of enthusiasts.

Radio legend and renowned car and motorsport enthusiast Doug Mulray has died at the age of 71.#RepcoSC https://t.co/DWpewJ16Jd— V8 Sleuth (@V8Sleuth) March 30, 2023

