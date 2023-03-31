Radio legend Doug Mulray dies at 71. RIP.

On today’s program, we are commemorating the late Doug Mulray, renowned as the breakfast radio king, who has passed away at the age of 71. Brandy reminisced about his own career, recalling the moments he spent with Uncle Doug during his days as a player for @PenrithPanthers.

The morning radio airwaves have lost a legend with the passing of Doug Mulray. At 71 years old, Mulray had amassed an illustrious career in broadcasting, most notably as the king of breakfast radio. His influence on the medium cannot be overstated, and his impact on those who worked with him truly speaks to the kind of man he was.

On SEN Breakfast with Vossy & Brandy, former Penrith Panthers player Jamie Soward, also known as Brandy, shared a moment from his career with Doug Mulray. During his time with the Panthers, Soward had the privilege of spending some time with Mulray, and shared a touching memory of their interaction.

It’s clear that Mulray left an impression on those around him. His dedication to his craft and to the listeners was evident in everything he did. His legacy will continue to inspire those in the industry for years to come.

For those unfamiliar with Mulray’s work, it’s worth taking a closer look at his impact on breakfast radio. He broke new ground in the field, bringing humor and irreverence to the morning commute. His quick wit and impeccable timing made him a fan favorite, and his ability to connect with audiences was unparalleled.

Even beyond the world of radio, Mulray was a trailblazer. He was one of the few Australian broadcasters to have success in the international market, achieving acclaim in the UK and the US. His versatility and talent made him a force to be reckoned with, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated.

As we mourn the loss of Doug Mulray, it’s important to remember the impact he had on the world of broadcasting. He was a true legend in every sense of the word, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

