Radio legend, Doug Mulray, dies at 71.

Doug Mulray, a beloved radio host in Australia, has passed away at the age of 71. The news has left listeners and fans in shock and sadness, as Mulray was a household name in the Australian media landscape.

Born in Sydney in 1951, Mulray began his career in radio in the late 1970s, working at stations such as 2UW and 2WS. He quickly gained a reputation as a funny, irreverent and bold presenter, known for his sharp wit and willingness to push boundaries.

In 1980, Mulray began hosting the popular morning radio show, The Doug Mulray Breakfast Show, which was broadcast nationwide. The show became a huge success, with Mulray winning multiple awards for his work, including the prestigious Australian Commercial Radio Award for Best Metropolitan Breakfast Show in 1983.

Mulray continued to work in radio for many years, hosting a number of shows on various stations across Australia. He also dabbled in television, hosting the game show, It’s A Knockout, and appearing on several other programs.

Despite his success, Mulray was always humble and down-to-earth, and remained a beloved and respected figure in the Australian media industry throughout his career.

News of Mulray’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes and messages from fans and colleagues alike, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of such a talented and beloved figure.

Mulray’s legacy in the Australian media landscape is undeniable, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him, both personally and through his work. His contribution to the industry and his dedication to entertaining and connecting with his audience will be remembered for many years to come.

Doug Mulray, one of Australia’s most loved radio hosts, has died at 71. https://t.co/gDNBq8U7Dj — The Age (@theage) March 30, 2023