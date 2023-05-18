“Rafael Nadal withdrawal”: “Five Consequences Arising from Rafael Nadal’s Pullout from Roland Garros”

#RafaelNadal #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen #TennisWithdrawal #InjuryUpdate

1. Rafa's Ranking

It is unusual to see Rafael Nadal ranked in double digits (No. 14). Prior to March of this year, the Spaniard had not been ranked outside of the ATP Top 10 since April 2005, which is the longest sustained run of excellence in tour history, according to Tennis.com. However, after Roland Garros, when 2,000 more points drop off, along with all the points Nadal has been unable to collect this clay-court season, he will fall outside of the Top 100, which is a shocking sight, according to the New York Times‘ Christopher Clarey and Matthew Futterman. They write: “He will experience a calamitous drop in the world rankings unlike anything he has been through during the past two decades…While he will still be able to gain entry into any tournament by requesting a wild card, depending on how long he is sidelined and whether his ranking will qualify for protection, he may not be seeded and is likely to face top players far earlier than he usually would.”

