Rafael Navarro-González Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Rafael Navarro-González has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Terribly sad news:

Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19, at the age of 62.

This citation from when he won the 2009 Alexander von Humboldt Medal gives some idea of the life and career of this extraordinary scientist.https://t.co/lGlraZ7znB pic.twitter.com/m2IbQFwJOG — David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) January 28, 2021

David Grinspoon @DrFunkySpoon Terribly sad news: Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19, at the age of 62. This citation from when he won the 2009 Alexander von Humboldt Medal gives some idea of the life and career of this extraordinary scientist. https://egu.eu/awards-medals/alexander-von-humboldt/2009/rafael-navarro-gonzalez/

NOTICE.