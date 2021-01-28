Rafael Navarro-González Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19.
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Rafael Navarro-González has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Terribly sad news:
Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19, at the age of 62.
This citation from when he won the 2009 Alexander von Humboldt Medal gives some idea of the life and career of this extraordinary scientist.https://t.co/lGlraZ7znB pic.twitter.com/m2IbQFwJOG
— David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) January 28, 2021
David Grinspoon @DrFunkySpoon Terribly sad news: Mexican planetary scientist Rafael Navarro-González has died of COVID 19, at the age of 62. This citation from when he won the 2009 Alexander von Humboldt Medal gives some idea of the life and career of this extraordinary scientist. https://egu.eu/awards-medals/alexander-von-humboldt/2009/rafael-navarro-gonzalez/
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.