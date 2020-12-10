Rafael Simon Flores Death -Dead – Obituary : St. Rita Class of 2015 member, Rafael Simon Flores has Died .
St. Rita Class of 2015 member, Rafael Simon Flores has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
St. Rita High School 8 hrs · It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of another member of our St. Rita family, Rafael Simon Flores. Simon was a member of the Class of 2015 and recently returned to St. Rita as an assistant football coach. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. St. Rita of Cascia, pray for us.
Source: (2) Facebook
