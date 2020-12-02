Rafer Johnson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rafer Johnson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Michael Chittum wrote
I was a young teen during the 1960 Rome Olympics. We’d watch grainy black & white tv coverage and the two guys I absolutely remember from then…Cassius Clay and Rafer Johnson, and I was so proud of them, bringing home gold for the U.S.! Being a lifelong 49er fan I’m more familiar with Rafer’s brother Jimmy who was one of the greatest DB’s of all time. My condolences to Rafer’s family, friends and uncountable fans. Rest In Peace .
Ricardo Lee wrote
S.I.P Mr.Johnson, you were not just a great athlete, but a great human being as well.
Jurutha Brown wrote
Second death of a gold medalist I’ve heard about today. Long Jumper Arnie Robinson has also passed away.
Tricia Sturgeon wrote
He was also a personal bodyguard to Robert F. Kennedy and was one of the men who subdued Sirhan Sirhan after RFK’s assassination.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.