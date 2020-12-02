Rafer Johnson Death –Dead-Obituaries : Rafer Johnson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Michael Chittum wrote

I was a young teen during the 1960 Rome Olympics. We’d watch grainy black & white tv coverage and the two guys I absolutely remember from then…Cassius Clay and Rafer Johnson, and I was so proud of them, bringing home gold for the U.S.! Being a lifelong 49er fan I’m more familiar with Rafer’s brother Jimmy who was one of the greatest DB’s of all time. My condolences to Rafer’s family, friends and uncountable fans. Rest In Peace .

Ricardo Lee wrote

S.I.P Mr.Johnson, you were not just a great athlete, but a great human being as well.

Jurutha Brown wrote

Second death of a gold medalist I’ve heard about today. Long Jumper Arnie Robinson has also passed away.

Tricia Sturgeon wrote

He was also a personal bodyguard to Robert F. Kennedy and was one of the men who subdued Sirhan Sirhan after RFK’s assassination.