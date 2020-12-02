Rafer Johnson Death -Dead-Obituaries : Rafer Johnson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 2, 2020
Rafer Johnson — a decorated Olympian and American hero — has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 86.
Johnson passed away Wednesday morning at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA surrounded by his family.
Johnson lived such an amazing life as an athlete, actor, philanthropist and hero — it’s hard to pick where to start when telling his story, according to a statement posted online on December 2.  2020 by TMZ 
Michael Chittum wrote 
I was a young teen during the 1960 Rome Olympics. We’d watch grainy black & white tv coverage and the two guys I absolutely remember from then…Cassius Clay and Rafer Johnson, and I was so proud of them, bringing home gold for the U.S.! Being a lifelong 49er fan I’m more familiar with Rafer’s brother Jimmy who was one of the greatest DB’s of all time. My condolences to Rafer’s family, friends and uncountable fans. Rest In Peace .

Ricardo Lee wrote 
S.I.P Mr.Johnson, you were not just a great athlete, but a great human being as well.

Jurutha Brown wrote 
Second death of a gold medalist I’ve heard about today. Long Jumper Arnie Robinson has also passed away.

Tricia Sturgeon wrote 
He was also a personal bodyguard to Robert F. Kennedy and was one of the men who subdued Sirhan Sirhan after RFK’s assassination.

