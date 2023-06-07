“Raffia Summer Fashion”: The Chic and Summery Appeal of Raffia, a Natural Material

Raffia: The Summer Material of Choice

Summer clothing and accessories are characterized by the use of raffia, a versatile and durable material that adds a chic touch to outfits. From dresses, bags, sandals, hats, belts, and jewelry, raffia is a staple material for summer fashion.

Origins

The raffia is a tall, coarse-stemmed palm native to the tropical and subtropical regions of East Africa. Raffia was spun and woven as early as 400 BC in East Africa, but it reached Europe through the Portuguese around 1,400 AD. Nobility loved to display small objects found during great voyages of discovery in their cabinets of curiosities, along with heirlooms and other bizarre items.

Raffia is soft, malleable, and light, making it suitable for many crafts, including paint making. For this reason, it was soon used in fashion and for furniture. However, raffia only really became popular in the 1960s and 1970s, when it became an essential element of a certain French touch of relaxed glamour, luxury and nature, effortless chic, and rebellious spirit, thanks to the handbags and hats of French divas.

Runway

Many brands and designers have chosen to incorporate raffia into their collections to create both accessories and clothing. One of the first to bring raffia to the catwalk was Yves Saint Laurent in SS67. The African collection featured a range of delicate dresses made from different materials, including wooden beads, raffia, straw, and gold thread.

Dolce & Gabbana, Loewe, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Oscar de la Renta, and Dior are also fans of raffia. For SS20, Maria Grazia Chiuri took inspiration from Christian’s sister Catherine Dior to combine blue chambray shirts, pinafore dresses, bleached denim dungarees with 3D floral pattern skirts, and bucket hats starring raffia or adding a green touch to details and accessories.

In the same season, Simone Rocha chose raffia for her airy, romantic dresses with balloon sleeves, this time paying homage to the tradition of the Irish Wrenboys. There is no shortage of raffia garments and accessories for summer 2023 either, preferably in the neutral and natural tones of the fiber, as in the collections of Alberta Ferretti and Balmain, but also Marni and Dior with clogs, loafers, and matching bags.

Conclusion

Raffia is an essential summer material that adds a touch of glamour to outfits. With its origins in East Africa, raffia has become a staple in fashion, with many designers incorporating it into their collections. Whether it’s a woven tote bag, espadrilles, or a small basket, raffia evokes the Mediterranean aesthetic of the French Riviera and gives our summer wardrobe an irresistible je ne sais quoi.

Raffia hats Raffia bags Raffia sandals Raffia beach accessories Raffia home decor