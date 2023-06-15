Rafter and Climber Sarah Duszynskis Mourns the Passing of Sara Rosecrans in Durango, CO

Sara Rosecrans Obituary

Sara Rosecrans, a beloved member of the Durango community, has passed away. Her death has left a deep sense of loss among her family and friends. She was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many in her community.

Sara was an avid rafter and climber who loved to explore the outdoors. She was a skilled adventurer who always pushed herself to the limit. Her passion for the outdoors was evident in every aspect of her life, and she inspired others to follow in her footsteps.

Sara’s passing has been particularly difficult for Sarah Duszynskis, who shared her love of the outdoors. Sarah mourns the loss of her dear friend and will always remember the adventures they shared together.

Sara’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew her. Her adventurous spirit and kind heart will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Rest in peace, Sara.

