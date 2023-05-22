rafting accident today : Pahalgam Tragedy: Raft Capsizes, Two Dead and One Injured

Pahalgam Tragedy: Raft Capsizes, Leaving Two Dead and One Injured today 2023.

A couple from Gujarat died in a rafting accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, while a woman from Mumbai was rescued in a critical condition. The incident occurred after fast-blowing winds capsized a rafting boat in the Laddar river. The couple was identified as Patil Sharmilaben and Petel Bhikha bhai Ambalal, while the rescued Mumbai tourist was identified as Muskan Khan. Police have registered a case and taken cognizance of the incident.

News Source : Kashmir Life

