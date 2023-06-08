Rage comedian Pat Cooper passes away at the age of 93

Pat Cooper, the Rage Comedian, Passes Away at 93

Pat Cooper, the legendary comedian known for his explosive and irreverent performances, has died at the age of 93. Cooper had a long and storied career in stand-up comedy, appearing on numerous television shows and earning a reputation as one of the most controversial and outspoken comedians of his time.

Cooper was known for his brash, confrontational style, taking aim at everything from politics to religion to social norms. He was a master of the insult, with a biting wit that spared no one. Despite his often abrasive approach, Cooper remained beloved by fans and fellow comedians alike.

Born Pasquale Caputo in Brooklyn, New York, in 1929, Cooper began his career as a singer before transitioning to comedy in the 1950s. He quickly made a name for himself with his wild, unpredictable performances, earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

Over the course of his career, Cooper appeared on countless television shows and specials, including “The Tonight Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and “The Dean Martin Show.” He also released several albums and authored several books.

Despite his success, Cooper remained true to his roots, never shying away from his working-class background or his Italian-American heritage. He continued performing well into his 80s, always delivering the kind of raw, unvarnished comedy that made him a legend.

Cooper’s passing marks the end of an era in comedy, but his legacy will live on in the countless comedians he inspired and entertained over the course of his long and illustrious career.

