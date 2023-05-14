Raghav Chadha Net Worth : The net worth of Raghav Chadha.

Exploring the Wealth of Emerging Indian Politician Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is a prominent Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He has been an active member of the party since its inception in 2012 and has played a crucial role in its growth and success. Chadha is known for his strong opinions and progressive ideas, which have earned him a significant following among the youth and the middle class.

Early Life and Education

Raghav Chadha was born on 16th November 1988 in Delhi, India. He completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi University. He then went on to earn a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

Professional Career

After completing his education, Raghav Chadha worked as a management consultant with top firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and KPMG. He later went on to co-found an e-commerce start-up, which was acquired by Jabong, a leading online fashion retailer in India.

Political Career

Raghav Chadha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012 and became an active member of the party. He played a crucial role in the party’s successful campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, which saw the AAP win 28 out of 70 seats. Chadha was appointed as the party’s National Treasurer in 2014 and has been serving in the position ever since.

Chadha contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency but lost to Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he continued to be an active member of the AAP and was re-elected as the party’s National Treasurer in 2020.

Raghav Chadha Net Worth

As of 2021, Raghav Chadha’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 10 crore ($1.4 million). His primary source of income is his political career, where he earns a salary as a National Treasurer of the Aam Aadmi Party. Chadha also earns a significant income from his investments in the stock market and other financial instruments.

Income from Politics

As a National Treasurer of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha earns a monthly salary of INR 80,000 ($1,100). In addition to this, he also receives other allowances and benefits as a member of the party. According to the latest disclosures made by the party, Chadha earned a total of INR 23.3 lakh ($32,000) in the financial year 2019-20.

Income from Investments

Raghav Chadha is known to be an avid investor in the stock market and other financial instruments. He has made several investments in the past, which have yielded significant returns. According to his latest declaration to the Election Commission of India, Chadha has investments worth INR 2.7 crore ($370,000) in various stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

Other Sources of Income

Apart from his primary sources of income, Raghav Chadha also earns a significant income from his other business ventures. He is a co-founder of a start-up that provides online legal services and has also invested in several other start-ups. These ventures have been profitable and have contributed significantly to his net worth.

Philanthropy

Raghav Chadha has been actively involved in several philanthropic activities and has contributed to various social causes. He has donated to several charitable organizations and has also been involved in organizing blood donation camps and other social welfare programs.

Conclusion

Raghav Chadha is a well-known Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He has had a successful career in politics and has played a crucial role in the growth and success of the party. His net worth is estimated to be around INR 10 crore ($1.4 million), and his primary sources of income are his political career and investments in the stock market and other financial instruments. Chadha is also actively involved in philanthropic activities and has contributed to several social causes.

