Ragi Kozhukattai recipe: Ragi Kozhukattai: A Delicious and Surprising Snack Made with Finger Millet and Banana

Nenthrapazham and Ragi: A Delicious and Healthy Combination

Introduction

Snacking is an essential part of our daily routine. However, most of us indulge in unhealthy snacking, which can lead to various health issues. It is important to opt for healthy snacks that not only satiate our hunger but also provide us with essential nutrients. In this article, we will explore the health benefits of Nenthrapazham and Ragi and learn how to make Ragi Kozhukattai, a delicious and healthy snack.

Health Benefits of Nenthrapazham

Nenthrapazham, also known as the Banana of Kerala, is a popular fruit in India. It is rich in various nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Potassium, and Fiber. Nenthrapazham is also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal snack for weight watchers.

Health Benefits of Ragi

Ragi, also known as Finger Millet, is a gluten-free grain that is widely consumed in India. It is a rich source of Calcium, Iron, and Fiber. Ragi is also low in fat and helps in regulating blood sugar levels. It is an excellent food option for people with diabetes.

Ragi Kozhukattai Recipe

Ragi Kozhukattai is a traditional South Indian snack that is made from Ragi flour and stuffed with grated coconut and jaggery. It is a healthy and delicious snack that can be prepared in a jiffy. Here is a step-by-step recipe for Ragi Kozhukattai.

Ingredients

1 cup Ragi Flour

1 cup Water

1 cup Grated Coconut

1 cup Jaggery

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

1 tbsp Ghee

Method

In a pan, heat the water and ghee. Add the Ragi flour and mix well. Cook the mixture for 2-3 minutes until it forms a dough-like consistency. In another pan, heat the grated coconut and jaggery. Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Remove from heat and let it cool. Take a small portion of the Ragi dough and shape it into a ball. Flatten the ball and add a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery mixture. Seal the dough and shape it into a Kozhukattai. Repeat the process for the remaining dough. Steam the Kozhukattai for 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nenthrapazham and Ragi are two healthy and nutritious ingredients that can be used to make delicious snacks. Ragi Kozhukattai is an excellent snack option that is not only tasty but also provides essential nutrients. It is a perfect snack for people of all ages and can be consumed as a breakfast or an evening snack. So, next time, when you feel hungry, try making Ragi Kozhukattai and indulge in a healthy snacking experience.

