“Ragi Recipes”: “Two-in-One Recipe: Delicious Sweet and Savory Ragi Dishes – Ragi Uppittu and Ragi Sweet Puttu”

ರಾಗಿ ಹಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಹಿ ಮತ್ತು ಖಾರ ತಿಂಡಿಗಳು | 2 In 1 Recipe | Ragi Uppittu & Ragi Sweet Puttu Recipe
Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a popular grain in South India. It is a rich source of calcium, protein, and fiber. Ragi is also gluten-free, making it an ideal grain for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. In this article, we will share two delicious and healthy recipes made with ragi – Ragi Uppittu and Ragi Sweet Puttu.
Ragi Uppittu Recipe
Ragi Uppittu is a savory dish made with ragi flour and vegetables. It is a popular breakfast dish in South India.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi flour
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 green chili, chopped
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp urad dal
- 1/2 tsp chana dal
- 1 sprig of curry leaves
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cups water
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, and chana dal.
- When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add chopped onion, green chili, and curry leaves. Saute until onion turns translucent.
- Add chopped tomato and cook until it turns soft.
- Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste.
- Let the water come to a boil. Reduce the flame to low and add ragi flour slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Cover the pan with a lid and let the uppittu cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame.
- Turn off the flame and let the uppittu rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Ragi Sweet Puttu Recipe
Ragi Sweet Puttu is a dessert made with ragi flour and jaggery. It is a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional Indian sweets.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi flour
- 1/2 cup grated jaggery
- 1/2 cup grated coconut
- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
- Water as needed
Method:
- Heat a pan and dry roast ragi flour until it turns slightly brown and gives out a nutty aroma.
- Transfer the roasted ragi flour to a mixing bowl and let it cool.
- Add cardamom powder and grated coconut to the ragi flour and mix well.
- Add grated jaggery and mix well. Add water little by little and mix until the mixture comes together and forms a crumbly texture.
- Take a puttu maker or a small sieve and add a layer of grated coconut at the bottom. Add a layer of ragi mixture on top of it. Repeat the process until the puttu maker or sieve is filled.
- Steam the puttu for 10-12 minutes on medium flame.
- Turn off the flame and let the puttu rest for a few minutes before serving.
Conclusion
Ragi is a healthy and versatile grain that can be used to make a variety of dishes. The ragi uppittu and ragi sweet puttu recipes shared in this article are easy to make and delicious. They are perfect for breakfast or as a dessert. So, next time you want to try something new and healthy, give these ragi recipes a try!
