“Ragi Recipes”: “Two-in-One Recipe: Delicious Sweet and Savory Ragi Dishes – Ragi Uppittu and Ragi Sweet Puttu”

ರಾಗಿ ಹಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಹಿ ಮತ್ತು ಖಾರ ತಿಂಡಿಗಳು | 2 In 1 Recipe | Ragi Uppittu & Ragi Sweet Puttu Recipe

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a popular grain in South India. It is a rich source of calcium, protein, and fiber. Ragi is also gluten-free, making it an ideal grain for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. In this article, we will share two delicious and healthy recipes made with ragi – Ragi Uppittu and Ragi Sweet Puttu.

Ragi Uppittu Recipe

Ragi Uppittu is a savory dish made with ragi flour and vegetables. It is a popular breakfast dish in South India.

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp urad dal

1/2 tsp chana dal

1 sprig of curry leaves

2 tbsp oil

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. When the mustard seeds start to splutter, add chopped onion, green chili, and curry leaves. Saute until onion turns translucent. Add chopped tomato and cook until it turns soft. Add 2 cups of water and salt to taste. Let the water come to a boil. Reduce the flame to low and add ragi flour slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cover the pan with a lid and let the uppittu cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Turn off the flame and let the uppittu rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Ragi Sweet Puttu Recipe

Ragi Sweet Puttu is a dessert made with ragi flour and jaggery. It is a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional Indian sweets.

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

1/2 cup grated jaggery

1/2 cup grated coconut

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Water as needed

Method:

Heat a pan and dry roast ragi flour until it turns slightly brown and gives out a nutty aroma. Transfer the roasted ragi flour to a mixing bowl and let it cool. Add cardamom powder and grated coconut to the ragi flour and mix well. Add grated jaggery and mix well. Add water little by little and mix until the mixture comes together and forms a crumbly texture. Take a puttu maker or a small sieve and add a layer of grated coconut at the bottom. Add a layer of ragi mixture on top of it. Repeat the process until the puttu maker or sieve is filled. Steam the puttu for 10-12 minutes on medium flame. Turn off the flame and let the puttu rest for a few minutes before serving.

Conclusion

Ragi is a healthy and versatile grain that can be used to make a variety of dishes. The ragi uppittu and ragi sweet puttu recipes shared in this article are easy to make and delicious. They are perfect for breakfast or as a dessert. So, next time you want to try something new and healthy, give these ragi recipes a try!

Ragi recipes Healthy breakfast recipes South Indian cuisine Millet-based dishes Gluten-free recipes

News Source : Aduge Sadhana

Source Link :ರಾಗಿ ಹಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಹಿ ಮತ್ತು ಖಾರ ತಿಂಡಿಗಳು | 2 In 1 Recipe | Ragi Uppittu & Ragi Sweet Puttu Recipe/