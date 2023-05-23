Raheem Blue – focus keyword : Raheem Blue identified as victim in Madison shooting

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting on Madison’s far east side. Identified as Raheem Blue, preliminary investigations have shown that he died from firearms-related trauma. Madison Police Department officers arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and found Blue with gunshot wounds. The 32-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. More than 20 detectives and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com. Witnesses are reminded that information leading to an arrest could result in a monetary reward. NBC15 News app and NBC15 First Alert weather app can be downloaded by clicking here. Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

