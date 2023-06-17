Raheny Stabbing Claims the Life of Anna Mooney, a Woman from Kilbarrack

Anna Mooney Dies in Stabbing Incident in Raheny

A woman named Anna Mooney, who resided in Kilbarrack, has died following a stabbing incident in Raheny. The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, 22nd June.

According to reports, Anna was attacked with a knife in the vicinity of St. Assam’s Road in Raheny. Emergency services were called to the scene, and Anna was rushed to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. However, she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anna’s death has shocked and saddened the local community, and tributes have been pouring in for the beloved Kilbarrack resident. May she rest in peace.

