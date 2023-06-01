Rahul Gandhi Supports PM Modi’s Policy in America and Highlights China’s Status

I am with the Government of India… Why did Rahul Gandhi stand with PM Modi’s policy in America, told China its status

Indian politician, Rahul Gandhi, has made headlines recently for his unexpected support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy during his recent visit to the United States. Gandhi, who is known for being a vocal critic of the Modi-led government, surprised many when he spoke out in favor of India’s foreign policy and its stance on China.

During his visit to the US, Gandhi spoke at several events and meetings, where he shared his views on India’s foreign policy and the country’s ongoing border tension with China. In a speech at the University of California, Berkeley, Gandhi praised PM Modi’s efforts in building India’s global image and promoting the country’s interests on the world stage.

Gandhi’s statements came as a surprise to many, as he has been a vocal critic of the Modi government’s policies. However, his support of the government’s stance on China is significant, as it indicates a rare moment of bipartisanship in Indian politics.

In his speech, Gandhi told the audience that India’s relationship with China was complicated, and that the two countries had a long history of tension and mistrust. He also warned that China’s rising power and influence in the region posed a threat to India’s security and sovereignty.

Gandhi’s stance on China is in line with the Modi government’s policy, which has been focused on containing China’s influence and expanding India’s strategic partnerships with other countries in the region. India has been engaged in a tense border standoff with China since May of this year, which has led to several clashes between the two countries’ armed forces.

Gandhi’s support of the government’s policy on China has been welcomed by many, including members of the ruling party. It is seen as a positive sign of cooperation and unity in the face of a growing threat from China.

In addition to his statements on China, Gandhi also spoke about India’s economic challenges and the need for the country to address issues such as unemployment and inequality. He called for a more inclusive economic policy that would benefit all Indians, not just the wealthy.

Overall, Gandhi’s unexpected support of the Modi government’s policies on China is a significant moment in Indian politics. It indicates a rare moment of bipartisanship and cooperation in the face of a growing threat from China, and shows that India’s leaders are united in their efforts to protect the country’s interests and sovereignty.

