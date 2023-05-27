Raiders’ Corey Harawira-Naera suffers collapse during match against Souths

Raiders’ Corey Harawira-Naera collapses during Souths clash

The Canberra Raiders were left shaken during their clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday night, as forward Corey Harawira-Naera collapsed on the field.

The Incident

The incident occurred just before halftime, as Harawira-Naera was making his way back to the defensive line. He suddenly stumbled and fell to the ground, appearing to lose consciousness.

Medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to the 25-year-old, who remained motionless for several minutes. He was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital for further assessment.

The Aftermath

The Raiders released a statement after the game, confirming that Harawira-Naera was conscious and talking in hospital, but would remain under observation overnight.

“Corey has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures and is in good spirits,” the statement read.

“The club will provide further updates as they become available.”

The Reaction

The incident left both teams visibly shaken, with players from both sides expressing their concern for Harawira-Naera.

Canberra captain Jarrod Croker told reporters after the game that it was a scary moment for everyone involved.

“It’s never nice to see a teammate go down like that, and it’s obviously a really scary thing for Corey and his family,” Croker said.

“We’re just hoping he’s okay and sending him all our love and support.”

Souths captain Adam Reynolds echoed those sentiments, saying it was a reminder of the risks involved in playing rugby league.

“It’s a tough game and these things can happen,” Reynolds said.

“Our thoughts are with Corey and his family, and we’re all hoping he makes a full recovery.”

The Future

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Harawira-Naera, but the most important thing is that he makes a full recovery.

Both the Raiders and the NRL will no doubt be closely monitoring his progress, and fans of the game will be hoping to see him back on the field as soon as possible.

But for now, the focus is on his health and well-being, and the rugby league community is rallying around him and his family during this difficult time.

