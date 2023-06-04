Railway Officials Explain Possible Cause of Accident that Killed 288 in Odisha’s Balasore District, Clear Coromandel Express Driver’s Role

Balasore district accident victim : “Coromandel Express not over-speeding, driver cleared in Balasore train accident that killed 288 people: Railway officials”

According to officials from the Railway Board, the Coromandel Express was not exceeding its speed limit and had been given permission to enter a loop line where a goods train was stationary, indicating that the driver may not be at fault for the accident that claimed 288 lives in Balasore district, Odisha. The officials explained that the interlocking system may have contributed to the accident, and described how it works. The Railway Minister also identified issues with the point machine and electronic interlocking system as the “root cause” of the accident. At least 1,175 people were admitted to various hospitals following the crash.

News Source : PTI

Coromandel Express Train Safety Indian Railways Green Signal Speed Regulations