Coromandel Express : Railways clear Coromandel Express driver in Balasore accident that killed 275 people

Railway officials confirmed on Sunday that the Coromandel Express was not over-speeding and had received the green signal to enter a loop line, where a goods train was stationary. This virtually clears the driver of any blame for the accident that killed 275 people in Odisha’s Balasore district. Two officials from the Railway Board explained that the interlocking system appeared to have been part of the problem that led to the accident. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was running at a speed of 126 kmph and both trains were not over-speeding. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the “root cause” of the accident was identified as issues with the point machine and the electronic interlocking system.

News Source : PTI

