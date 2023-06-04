Railways clear Coromandel Express driver in Balasore accident that killed 288 people

Coromandel Express accident in Odisha’s Balasore district : Railway officials clear Coromandel Express driver of role in Balasore accident

The railways have confirmed that the Coromandel Express was not exceeding the speed limit and had received clearance to enter a loop line where a goods train was stationary. This suggests that the driver of the Coromandel Express was not responsible for the accident that resulted in the deaths of 288 people in Balasore district, Odisha. Two key officials of the Railway Board, Sandeep Mathur and Jaya Varma Sinha, explained how the accident might have occurred. They highlighted a problem with the interlocking system, which appeared to have played a role in the tragedy. Sinha clarified that the Coromandel Express had been given the green signal, indicating that the driver knew that the path ahead was clear and could proceed at the permitted speed of 128 kmph. The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, as well as a goods train, which occurred near the Bahanaga Bazar station. Initial reports suggest that the Coromandel Express entered a loop line where a stationary iron ore-laden goods train was parked. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the “root cause” of the accident was linked to issues with the point machine and the electronic interlocking system. Mathur explained that the point machine had to be operated if the train had to move to a loop line, and the signal was interlocked to show if the line ahead was occupied or not. The interlocking system is considered safe and error-proof, and the restoration work is underway. The railways have clarified that their top priority is safety, and the 139 helpline number is available for family members of the injured or deceased to get in touch.

Read Full story : Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver Top officials say train received green signal was not over-speeding /

News Source : PTI

Train Safety Green Signal Over-speeding Prevention Train Officials Coromandel Express